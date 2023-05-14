United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.