United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shengfeng Development and United Parcel Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.87 N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service $100.34 billion 1.44 $11.55 billion $12.36 13.63

Analyst Ratings

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shengfeng Development and United Parcel Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parcel Service 3 6 14 1 2.54

United Parcel Service has a consensus target price of $193.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service 10.90% 57.68% 14.91%

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Shengfeng Development on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Rating)

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages. The International Package segment focuses on delivery and shipments in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The Supply Chain Solutions is involved in forwarding, logistics, Coyote, Marken, and UPS Mail Innovations. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.