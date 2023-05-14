United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

NYSE:URI opened at $331.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

