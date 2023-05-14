Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

