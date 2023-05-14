Upexi (UPXI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Upexi has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Upexi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Further Reading

