Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $72,080,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,185,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,321,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after buying an additional 1,276,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

