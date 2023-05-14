Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

