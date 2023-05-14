Venus (XVS) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Venus has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $73.25 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00018316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,902,553 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

