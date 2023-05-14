Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

VET stock opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.24. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.48 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.7272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

