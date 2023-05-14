Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 46.00% and a negative net margin of 97.15%.

Shares of VEV opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

