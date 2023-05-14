Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $47.36 Average PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Towle & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.