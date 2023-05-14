Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Buys $14,735.00 in Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) Director Jay B. Keyser bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $14,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.12. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

