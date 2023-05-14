Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 9th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.
Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VMC opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10.
Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials
In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Read More
