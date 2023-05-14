Wedbush Weighs in on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

BDTX opened at $1.89 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

