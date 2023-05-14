WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in April

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,935.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 205.80%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

