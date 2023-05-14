William Blair Weighs in on Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

