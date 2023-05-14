Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.94

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.94 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 229.73 ($2.90). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.88), with a volume of 567,034 shares trading hands.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra bought 2,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £4,320 ($5,451.10). 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

