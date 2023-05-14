Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE WWW opened at $15.70 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.