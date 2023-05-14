Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.39 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

