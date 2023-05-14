Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -107.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

