Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -107.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

