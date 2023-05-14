Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of CTLT opened at $32.86 on Friday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

