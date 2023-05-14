Zacks Research Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $105,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

