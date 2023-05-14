Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,763 shares of company stock worth $199,360 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 189,766 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

