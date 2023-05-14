Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $34,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

