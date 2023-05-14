ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $20.61 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

