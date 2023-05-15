142 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,829. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,383.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,488.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,470.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

