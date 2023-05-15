2,987 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $82.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

