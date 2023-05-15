42,700 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of NextGen Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.69 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

