717 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $527.35 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.59 and a 200-day moving average of $512.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

