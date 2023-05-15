AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.82 on Monday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

