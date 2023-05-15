AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.82 on Monday. AAK AB has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAK AB (publ.) (ARHUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.