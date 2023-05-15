Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

