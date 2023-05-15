Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $81.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

