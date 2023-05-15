Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

