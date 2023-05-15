Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,847 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $469.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

