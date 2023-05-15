Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.10 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

