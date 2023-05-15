Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

