Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,542 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $138.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

