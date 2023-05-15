Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,230 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

