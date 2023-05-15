Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.7 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

