Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.