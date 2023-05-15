Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

