Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Director Purchases $49,844.97 in Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALRS opened at $14.02 on Monday. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

