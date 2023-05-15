Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

