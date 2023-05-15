Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

