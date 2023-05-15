Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

