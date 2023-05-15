Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $5.21

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.23. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O'connor sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

