Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

