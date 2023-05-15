Argus Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.15 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.