Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

