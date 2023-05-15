ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 1,634,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASICS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. ASICS has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS

(Get Rating)

See Also

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.